    ALBANY, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2025

    Video by Kecia Griffin 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany

    "Marines are not the best because they are the best. They're the best because they are always striving to be better - and our better will always beat anyone else's best," said Sgt. Maj. Donald Swanner, sergeant major, Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany.

    Swanner's message reflects the Marine Corps mindset of continuous improvement, disciplined leadership and unwavering commitment to mission accomplishment. His service to the Corps and the country represents a career devoted to developing Marines, strengthening readiness and upholding the standards that ensure the nation's force in readiness remains prepared to answer any call.

    This work, Corps & Country | SGTMAJ D. Swanner, by Kecia Griffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

