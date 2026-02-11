Corps & Country | SGTMAJ D. Swanner

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



"Marines are not the best because they are the best. They're the best because they are always striving to be better - and our better will always beat anyone else's best," said Sgt. Maj. Donald Swanner, sergeant major, Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany.



Swanner's message reflects the Marine Corps mindset of continuous improvement, disciplined leadership and unwavering commitment to mission accomplishment. His service to the Corps and the country represents a career devoted to developing Marines, strengthening readiness and upholding the standards that ensure the nation's force in readiness remains prepared to answer any call.