Video shows a B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing of Minot Air Force Base flying up and receiving fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard video by 1st Lt. Daniel Ter Haar)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 14:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996115
|VIRIN:
|260205-Z-VK221-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111524916
|Length:
|00:03:49
|Location:
|HOME, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Refueling B-52H Stratofortress, by 2nd Lt. Daniel Ter Haar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
