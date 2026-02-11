(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Refueling B-52H Stratofortress

    HOME, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Video by 2nd Lt. Daniel Ter Haar 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Video shows a B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing of Minot Air Force Base flying up and receiving fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard video by 1st Lt. Daniel Ter Haar)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 14:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996115
    VIRIN: 260205-Z-VK221-1001
    Filename: DOD_111524916
    Length: 00:03:49
    Location: HOME, KANSAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Refueling B-52H Stratofortress, by 2nd Lt. Daniel Ter Haar, identified by DVIDS

    5th Bomb Wing

