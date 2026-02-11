(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    16th SB - President's Day Weekend Safety Message

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.12.2026

    Video by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    The 16th Sustainment Brigade command team, Col. Christopher Richardson and Command Sgt. Maj. Jimmy Ingram, delivers a message to Soldiers, Families, and civilians ahead of the President's Day holiday weekend. Knight 6 and Knight 7 emphasize safety, vigilance, personal responsibility, and taking care of one another. (U.S. Army Video by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams and Sgt. Gerald Hill Jr.)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 14:12
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 996114
    VIRIN: 260212-A-FA699-9517
    Filename: DOD_111524905
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 16th SB - President's Day Weekend Safety Message, by 1LT Nahjier Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    President's Day
    Strong Europe
    Army
    safety
    16th Sustainment Brigade

