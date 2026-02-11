The 16th Sustainment Brigade command team, Col. Christopher Richardson and Command Sgt. Maj. Jimmy Ingram, delivers a message to Soldiers, Families, and civilians ahead of the President's Day holiday weekend. Knight 6 and Knight 7 emphasize safety, vigilance, personal responsibility, and taking care of one another. (U.S. Army Video by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams and Sgt. Gerald Hill Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 14:12
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|996114
|VIRIN:
|260212-A-FA699-9517
|Filename:
|DOD_111524905
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 16th SB - President's Day Weekend Safety Message, by 1LT Nahjier Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.