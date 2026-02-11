(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Refueling F-16 Fighting Falcons

    LAKE ANDES, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Video shows a compilation of clips from an aerial refueling mission from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing. Featured are U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the South Dakota Air National Guard’s 114th Fighter Wing that received fuel. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 13:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996110
    VIRIN: 260111-Z-KI557-1001
    Filename: DOD_111524807
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: LAKE ANDES, SOUTH DAKOTA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Refueling F-16 Fighting Falcons, by SSgt Tylon Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

