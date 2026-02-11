Refueling F-16 Fighting Falcons

Video shows a compilation of clips from an aerial refueling mission from a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing. Featured are U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the South Dakota Air National Guard’s 114th Fighter Wing that received fuel. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Tylon Chapman)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 13:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996110
|VIRIN:
|260111-Z-KI557-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111524807
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|LAKE ANDES, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
