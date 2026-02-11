(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Vice Adm. Darin K. Via’s Remarks from Feb. 6 Update from DHA HQ

    UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Video by Sean Metzger 

    Defense Health Agency

    Vice Adm. Darin K. Via, Defense Health Agency’s new Director, held an Update from DHA HQ on Fri., Feb. 6, 2026, in the Defense Health Headquarters in Falls Church, Virginia. During the All Hands, Via shared his DHA Director’s intent and operational framework with the workforce.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 14:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996109
    VIRIN: 260212-O-VJ360-9615
    Filename: DOD_111524793
    Length: 00:11:37
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice Adm. Darin K. Via’s Remarks from Feb. 6 Update from DHA HQ, by Sean Metzger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Via, Darin, DHA, remarks, HQ, position

