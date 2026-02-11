Vice Adm. Darin K. Via, Defense Health Agency’s new Director, held an Update from DHA HQ on Fri., Feb. 6, 2026, in the Defense Health Headquarters in Falls Church, Virginia. During the All Hands, Via shared his DHA Director’s intent and operational framework with the workforce.
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 14:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|996109
|VIRIN:
|260212-O-VJ360-9615
|Filename:
|DOD_111524793
|Length:
|00:11:37
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Vice Adm. Darin K. Via’s Remarks from Feb. 6 Update from DHA HQ, by Sean Metzger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.