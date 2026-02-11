(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Meet Your Monitor: Master Sgt. Peter Lawson

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2025

    Video by Cpl. Enos Jimenez 

    HQMC Manpower and Reserve Affairs

    In this series, U.S. Marines assigned to Manpower Management introduce themselves - Master Sgt. Peter Lawson is the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Monitor for the Marine Corps. Marines who desire to stay in and continue the Marine Corps legacy should reach out to their monitor or unit career planner for more information. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Cpl. Enos Jimenez)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 14:11
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 996108
    VIRIN: 250917-M-BP922-1001
    Filename: DOD_111524788
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meet Your Monitor: Master Sgt. Peter Lawson, by Cpl Enos Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Monitor
    Retention
    EOD
    Manpower And Reserve Affairs

