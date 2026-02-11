(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dismounted Assured PNT System | 82nd ABN

    UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Video by Kay Edwards and Christopher Nwagbara

    Capability Program Executive - Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors

    Soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division conduct new equipment training with Dismounted Assured PNT System (DAPS).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 13:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996105
    VIRIN: 260212-O-QS702-5188
    Filename: DOD_111524779
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: US
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dismounted Assured PNT System | 82nd ABN, by Kay Edwards and Christopher Nwagbara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    new equipment training
    DAPS
    82nd Airborne Division
    Dismounted Assured PNT

