Soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division conduct new equipment training with Dismounted Assured PNT System (DAPS).
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 13:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|996105
|VIRIN:
|260212-O-QS702-5188
|Filename:
|DOD_111524779
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dismounted Assured PNT System | 82nd ABN, by Kay Edwards and Christopher Nwagbara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.