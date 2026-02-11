Contractors working for the 42 Bistro Campus Style Dining Venue prepare breakfast items and coffee for a Soldier on Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 11, 2026. The 42 Bistro is the Army's first campus-style dining venue designed to serve high-quality, affordable food for Soldiers across Fort Hood, transforming the standards of the traditional Army dining facility to adapt to the Army's growing populace and the fast-paced tempo of a Soldier's lifestyle. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Steven Day)
|02.11.2026
|02.12.2026 13:02
|B-Roll
|996104
|260211-A-WV576-2215
|DOD_111524728
|00:01:02
|TEXAS, US
|1
|1
This work, Tradecraft cafe at 42 Bistro B-Roll Package, by SPC Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
