1st Cavalry Division Soldiers eat at 42 Bistro B-Roll Package

Spc. Danielle Dee and Pvt. 1st Class Mathew Avalos, 19K Tank Crewmen for 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, order food from the 42 Bistro Campus Style Dining Venue on Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 11, 2026. The 42 Bistro is the Army's first campus-style dining venue designed to serve high-quality, affordable food for Soldiers across Fort Hood, transforming the standards of the traditional Army dining facility to adapt to the Army's growing populace and the fast-paced tempo of a Soldier's lifestyle. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Steven Day)