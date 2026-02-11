(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    42 Bistro Food Preparation B-Roll Package

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Video by Spc. Steven Day 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Contractors working for the 42 Bistro Campus Style Dining Venue prepare food for a lunch service on Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 11, 2026. The 42 Bistro is the Army's first campus-style dining venue designed to serve high-quality, affordable food for Soldiers across Fort Hood, transforming the standards of the traditional Army dining facility to adapt to the Army's growing populace and the fast-paced tempo of a Soldier's lifestyle. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Steven Day)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 13:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996102
    VIRIN: 260211-A-WV576-5002
    Filename: DOD_111524719
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 42 Bistro Food Preparation B-Roll Package, by SPC Steven Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    IIIAC
    Campus Style Dining
    Fort Hood
    food
    CSDV
    42 Bistro

