42 Bistro Food Preparation B-Roll Package

Contractors working for the 42 Bistro Campus Style Dining Venue prepare food for a lunch service on Fort Hood, Texas, Feb. 11, 2026. The 42 Bistro is the Army's first campus-style dining venue designed to serve high-quality, affordable food for Soldiers across Fort Hood, transforming the standards of the traditional Army dining facility to adapt to the Army's growing populace and the fast-paced tempo of a Soldier's lifestyle. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Steven Day)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 13:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996102
|VIRIN:
|260211-A-WV576-5002
|Filename:
|DOD_111524719
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
