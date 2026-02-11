(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dogface Soldiers conduct tank gunnery

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2026

    Video by Pfc. Jesse May 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division conduct a Table V gunnery during Spartan Focus at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 7, 2026. Table V gunnery is a crew-level qualification that evaluates a vehicle crew’s ability to engage targets using assigned weapon systems in accordance with Army standards. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jesse May)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 12:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996099
    VIRIN: 260207-A-VM913-5197
    Filename: DOD_111524661
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dogface Soldiers conduct tank gunnery, by PFC Jesse May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    3rd Infantry Division (3 ID)
    Abrams Battle Tank
    RotM Rock of the Marne 3rd ID 3rd Infantry Division
    Spartan Focus 2026
    Spartan Focus 26

