U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 67th Armor Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division conduct a Table V gunnery during Spartan Focus at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 7, 2026. Table V gunnery is a crew-level qualification that evaluates a vehicle crew’s ability to engage targets using assigned weapon systems in accordance with Army standards. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jesse May)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 12:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|996099
|VIRIN:
|260207-A-VM913-5197
|Filename:
|DOD_111524661
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Dogface Soldiers conduct tank gunnery, by PFC Jesse May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
