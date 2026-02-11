Valentine's Day Graphic

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The motion graphic features cupid shooting an arrow at the USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) seal. This motion graphic was created on February 12, 2026, at USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) in Newport News, Virginia. The motion graphic is in celebration of Valentine's Day for the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John S. Stennis (CVN 74). (U.S. Navy motion graphic created by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Tener)