    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Video by Seaman Matthew Tener 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    The motion graphic features cupid shooting an arrow at the USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) seal. This motion graphic was created on February 12, 2026, at USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) in Newport News, Virginia. The motion graphic is in celebration of Valentine's Day for the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John S. Stennis (CVN 74). (U.S. Navy motion graphic created by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Tener)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 12:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996098
    VIRIN: 260212-N-NM777-1001
    PIN: 000000
    Filename: DOD_111524657
    Length: 00:00:05
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Valentine's Day Graphic, by SN Matthew Tener, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Valentine's Day
    USS John C. Stennis

