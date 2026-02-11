The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Penobscot Bay conducts icebreaking operations near Hudson, New York, clearing the vessel Mackenzie Rose from the channel to allow the Golden Cedar to safely transit, Feb. 7, 2026. During the harsh winter months, Coast Guard crews work to keep waterways safe, open, and navigable while providing updated information on ice conditions and navigational aids to enhance maritime safety. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. James Rimmele)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 12:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996097
|VIRIN:
|260207-G-G0101-4448
|Filename:
|DOD_111524656
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.