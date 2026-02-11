video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Penobscot Bay conducts icebreaking operations near Hudson, New York, clearing the vessel Mackenzie Rose from the channel to allow the Golden Cedar to safely transit, Feb. 7, 2026. During the harsh winter months, Coast Guard crews work to keep waterways safe, open, and navigable while providing updated information on ice conditions and navigational aids to enhance maritime safety. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Lt. James Rimmele)