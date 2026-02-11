Mission resilience through partnership: The MacDill Living Shoreline Project

Volunteers from MacDill Air Force Base, the National Hockey League, Tampa Bay Watch and Force Blue participate in the Living Shoreline Project at MacDill AFB, Florida, Jan. 29, 2026. The partnership between MacDill AFB, the Department of War, Tampa Bay Watch and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, reinforces coastal resilience while offering base personnel opportunities to support efforts that directly impact mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)
