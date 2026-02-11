Mission resilience through partnership: The MacDill Living Shoreline Project

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Volunteers from MacDill Air Force Base, the National Hockey League, Tampa Bay Watch and Force Blue participate in the Living Shoreline Project at MacDill AFB, Florida, Jan. 29, 2026. The partnership between MacDill AFB, the Department of War, Tampa Bay Watch and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, reinforces coastal resilience while offering base personnel opportunities to support efforts that directly impact mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)