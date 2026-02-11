(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Mission resilience through partnership: The MacDill Living Shoreline Project

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Volunteers from MacDill Air Force Base, the National Hockey League, Tampa Bay Watch and Force Blue participate in the Living Shoreline Project at MacDill AFB, Florida, Jan. 29, 2026. The partnership between MacDill AFB, the Department of War, Tampa Bay Watch and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, reinforces coastal resilience while offering base personnel opportunities to support efforts that directly impact mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Helen Ly)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 12:10
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    National Hockey League
    Shoreline Restoration
    community partnership
    mission resilience
    Tampa Bay Watch
    Living Shoreline Project

