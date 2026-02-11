(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Right Tools Please! Part 2

    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2026

    Video by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District video highlighting the need for the right tool to do the job right, Cleveland, Ohio, Feb. 09, 2026.
    The Corps of Engineers is home to many of America's top engineers, with STEM professionals who innovate and deliver for the nation every day. (U.S. Army video by Andre' M. Hampton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 11:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996084
    VIRIN: 260209-A-VR700-4741
    Filename: DOD_111524526
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Right Tools Please! Part 2, by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

