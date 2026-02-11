The Right Tools Please! Part 2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District video highlighting the need for the right tool to do the job right, Cleveland, Ohio, Feb. 09, 2026.

The Corps of Engineers is home to many of America's top engineers, with STEM professionals who innovate and deliver for the nation every day. (U.S. Army video by Andre' M. Hampton)