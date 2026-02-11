(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Get to know your commander: Col. Jamil Musa

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jamil Musa, 436th Airlift Wing commander, speaks about his personal experience in the military
    at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 5, 2026. Musa previously served at Ramstein AB and, in May 2025, assumed command of the 436th AW. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
