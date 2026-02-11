U.S. Air Force Col. Jamil Musa, 436th Airlift Wing commander, speaks about his personal experience in the military
at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 5, 2026. Musa previously served at Ramstein AB and, in May 2025, assumed command of the 436th AW. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Liberty Kuhn)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 11:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|996082
|VIRIN:
|260205-F-HB412-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111524520
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Get to know your commander: Col. Jamil Musa, by A1C Liberty Kuhn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.