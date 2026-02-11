U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District video highlighting the journeys and reasons that teammates from the Cleveland Resident Office took a career in the engineering field, Cleveland, Ohio, Jan. 27, 2026.
Our team has a combined 33 professional engineering licenses (part of a list of more than 40 different professional credentials in engineering and related disciplines). U.S. Army video by Andre' M. Hampton
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 10:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|996075
|VIRIN:
|260127-A-VR700-6301
|Filename:
|DOD_111524391
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, How I Got Into Engineering, by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.