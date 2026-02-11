(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    How I Got Into Engineering

    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2026

    Video by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District video highlighting the journeys and reasons that teammates from the Cleveland Resident Office took a career in the engineering field, Cleveland, Ohio, Jan. 27, 2026.
    Our team has a combined 33 professional engineering licenses (part of a list of more than 40 different professional credentials in engineering and related disciplines). U.S. Army video by Andre' M. Hampton

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 10:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996075
    VIRIN: 260127-A-VR700-6301
    Filename: DOD_111524391
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US

