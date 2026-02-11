How I Got Into Engineering

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District video highlighting the journeys and reasons that teammates from the Cleveland Resident Office took a career in the engineering field, Cleveland, Ohio, Jan. 27, 2026.

Our team has a combined 33 professional engineering licenses (part of a list of more than 40 different professional credentials in engineering and related disciplines). U.S. Army video by Andre' M. Hampton