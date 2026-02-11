(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    RED Friday Shoutout: Kunsan Air Base

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    01.28.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen 

    AFN Kunsan

    Staff Sgt. Mary Jo Paule, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron Emergency Management specialist, gives a shoutout to her children and family while stationed out in Kunsan Air Base, South Korea. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 10:02
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 996072
    VIRIN: 260129-F-IL807-9401
    Filename: DOD_111524357
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR

    shoutouts
    Kunsan
    REDFriday
    remember everyone deployed

