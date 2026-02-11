Staff Sgt. Mary Jo Paule, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron Emergency Management specialist, gives a shoutout to her children and family while stationed out in Kunsan Air Base, South Korea. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Larsen)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 10:02
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|996072
|VIRIN:
|260129-F-IL807-9401
|Filename:
|DOD_111524357
|Length:
|00:00:16
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, RED Friday Shoutout: Kunsan Air Base, by SSgt Nicholas Larsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
