    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-03: Jungle Traps and Crafting Training

    COLON, PANAMA

    02.08.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter 

    U.S. Southern Command   

    U.S. service members and members of Panamanian security institutions participate in a traps and nature crafting class during the Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Feb. 8, 2026. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)

    Jungle Operations Training Course
    Interoperabililty
    Panama
    Panama Canal
    JSCG-P

