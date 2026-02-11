U.S. service members and members of Panamanian security institutions participate in a traps and nature crafting class during the Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Feb. 8, 2026. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Rakeem Carter)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 09:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996070
|VIRIN:
|260208-A-GF241-9374
|Filename:
|DOD_111524317
|Length:
|00:04:01
|Location:
|COLON, PA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama 26-03: Jungle Traps and Crafting Training, by SFC Rakeem Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.