Valentines Day Shoutouts- 2026

U.S. Soldiers with the 3rd Infantry Division celebrate Valentine's Day by honoring those who are special to them while on deployment at Boleslawiec, Poland, Feb. 12, 2026. The 3rd ID is currently deployed to various locations throughout Eastern Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, which strengthens training and partnerships with NATO allies. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Darnell Howard)