    Valentines Day Shoutouts- 2026

    BOLESLAWIEC, POLAND

    02.12.2026

    Video by Spc. Darnell Howard 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers with the 3rd Infantry Division celebrate Valentine's Day by honoring those who are special to them while on deployment at Boleslawiec, Poland, Feb. 12, 2026. The 3rd ID is currently deployed to various locations throughout Eastern Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, which strengthens training and partnerships with NATO allies. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Darnell Howard)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 10:57
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 996068
    VIRIN: 260212-A-HP112-1132
    Filename: DOD_111524286
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: BOLESLAWIEC, PL

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Valentines Day Shoutouts- 2026, by SPC Darnell Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Infantry Division
    XVII Airborne Corps
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    RockOfTheMarne

