Grafenwöhr, GERMANY— U.S. Army 2nd Cavalry Regiment Snipers and German Officer-candidates of the University of the Bundeswehr Munich conduct M4 urban rifle marksmanship at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 11, 2026. This exercise highlights the commitment to enhancing lethality and interoperability between German and U.S. forces, reinforcing their capability to operate effectively together in diverse environments. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Bailey)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 09:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|996066
|VIRIN:
|260211-A-TM214-6572
|Filename:
|DOD_111524283
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. and German forces enhance urban warfare skills, by SSG Dylan Bailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
