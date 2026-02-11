(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. and German forces enhance urban warfare skills

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    02.11.2026

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Bailey 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Grafenwöhr, GERMANY— U.S. Army 2nd Cavalry Regiment Snipers and German Officer-candidates of the University of the Bundeswehr Munich conduct M4 urban rifle marksmanship at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 11, 2026. This exercise highlights the commitment to enhancing lethality and interoperability between German and U.S. forces, reinforcing their capability to operate effectively together in diverse environments. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Bailey)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 09:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996066
    VIRIN: 260211-A-TM214-6572
    Filename: DOD_111524283
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and German forces enhance urban warfare skills, by SSG Dylan Bailey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2nd Cavalry Regiment
    StrongerTogether
    SwordofFreedom
    VictoryCorps
    ItWillBeDone
    NATO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video