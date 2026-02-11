U.S. and German forces enhance urban warfare skills

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Grafenwöhr, GERMANY— U.S. Army 2nd Cavalry Regiment Snipers and German Officer-candidates of the University of the Bundeswehr Munich conduct M4 urban rifle marksmanship at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 11, 2026. This exercise highlights the commitment to enhancing lethality and interoperability between German and U.S. forces, reinforcing their capability to operate effectively together in diverse environments. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dylan Bailey)