NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Feb. 11, 2026) Antonio Guerrero Torres, a local national employee from Naval American Forces Network (AFN) Rota, speaks about their daily tasks and how they support the fleet for a monthly social media reel series highlighting local national personnel. Naval Station Rota is the enduring sum of the more than 8,000 people that call it home; the variety of backgrounds, skills, and experiences they possess; and the lines of operation they enable, ensuring U.S. and Allied forces are ready to operate when called upon. (U.S. Navy video by Alejandra Tirapu Lucero)
|Date Taken:
|10.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 08:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|ES
This work, LN Legends - AFN Rota, by Alejandra Tirapu Lucero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
