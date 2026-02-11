LN Legends - AFN Rota

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Feb. 11, 2026) Antonio Guerrero Torres, a local national employee from Naval American Forces Network (AFN) Rota, speaks about their daily tasks and how they support the fleet for a monthly social media reel series highlighting local national personnel. Naval Station Rota is the enduring sum of the more than 8,000 people that call it home; the variety of backgrounds, skills, and experiences they possess; and the lines of operation they enable, ensuring U.S. and Allied forces are ready to operate when called upon. (U.S. Navy video by Alejandra Tirapu Lucero)