LN Legends - AFN Rota

    SPAIN

    10.02.2026

    Video by Alejandra Tirapu Lucero 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Feb. 11, 2026) Antonio Guerrero Torres, a local national employee from Naval American Forces Network (AFN) Rota, speaks about their daily tasks and how they support the fleet for a monthly social media reel series highlighting local national personnel. Naval Station Rota is the enduring sum of the more than 8,000 people that call it home; the variety of backgrounds, skills, and experiences they possess; and the lines of operation they enable, ensuring U.S. and Allied forces are ready to operate when called upon. (U.S. Navy video by Alejandra Tirapu Lucero)

    Date Taken: 10.02.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 08:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996064
    VIRIN: 260211-N-BO832-1001
    Filename: DOD_111524257
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: ES

    Rota
    Local National Employees
    AFN Rota
    Spain
    NAVSTA Rota

