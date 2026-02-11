Joint Company Blavens, Task Force Brawler Flight B-Roll

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Joint Company Blavens, Task Force Brawlers, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct a routine flight movement around Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, in support of ongoing aviation operations and regional readiness efforts on Feb 11, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kaylan Joseph)
|02.10.2026
|02.12.2026 11:25
|B-Roll
|996063
|260211-A-FS119-3629
|DOD_111524211
|00:01:58
|RO
|0
|0
