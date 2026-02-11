(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Joint Company Blavens, Task Force Brawler Flight B-Roll

    ROMANIA

    02.10.2026

    Video by Spc. Kaylan Joseph 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Joint Company Blavens, Task Force Brawlers, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct a routine flight movement around Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, Romania, in support of ongoing aviation operations and regional readiness efforts on Feb 11, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Kaylan Joseph)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 11:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996063
    VIRIN: 260211-A-FS119-3629
    Filename: DOD_111524211
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: RO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Company Blavens, Task Force Brawler Flight B-Roll, by SPC Kaylan Joseph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

