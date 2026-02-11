Presidents Day Safety Message

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michael Lalor, commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Denice Malave, command sergeant major of the 21st TSC, deliver a safety message ahead of a four-day weekend at Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, Feb. 10, 2026. Lalor and Molave encouraged Soldiers to manage risk, make smart decisions, and look out for one another to help ensure everyone returns safe and ready following the holiday. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Griffin Payne)