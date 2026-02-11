(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Presidents Day Safety Message

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.09.2026

    Video by Sgt. Griffin Payne 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michael Lalor, commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Denice Malave, command sergeant major of the 21st TSC, deliver a safety message ahead of a four-day weekend at Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, Feb. 10, 2026. Lalor and Molave encouraged Soldiers to manage risk, make smart decisions, and look out for one another to help ensure everyone returns safe and ready following the holiday. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Griffin Payne)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 07:47
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 996061
    VIRIN: 260210-A-WQ640-1001
    Filename: DOD_111524168
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    This work, Presidents Day Safety Message, by SGT Griffin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

