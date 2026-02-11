(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Working Dog Scent Detection Training at Ramstein B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.09.2026

    Video by Airman Paden Henry 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force and Army handlers and instructors train military working dogs on explosive scent detection at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 10, 2026. MWDs are trained to locate, alert and aid in the search of explosive materials and drugs to help patrol and defend installations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Paden Henry)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 04:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996056
    VIRIN: 260210-F-OC855-5263
    Filename: DOD_111524030
    Length: 00:02:50
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Working Dog Scent Detection Training at Ramstein B-Roll, by Amn Paden Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    86th Airlift Wing
    Ramstein Air Base
    Detection Training
    Germany
    Military Working Dog
    MWD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video