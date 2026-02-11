S.A.B.R. Exercise In Focus (720p w/ graphics)

Service members assigned to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC) took part in the Survive, Adapt, and Battlefield Readiness (S.A.B.R.) exercise to simulate large-scale mass casualty care in combat situations on Jan. 22, 2026, at Landstuhl, Germany. Participants worked through simulated drone attacks and critical medical conditions in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 06:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|996053
|VIRIN:
|260203-F-UC180-7212
|Filename:
|DOD_111524026
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
