CLOSE QUARTERS BATTLE DRILLS

Fleet anti-terrorism security team or FAST conducted Close Quarter Battle drills with the Marine Security Guard or MSG at the U.S. Embassy in the UAE. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Carabajal)
