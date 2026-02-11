(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CLOSE QUARTERS BATTLE DRILLS

    BAHRAIN

    02.06.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joshua Carabajal 

    AFN Bahrain

    Fleet anti-terrorism security team or FAST conducted Close Quarter Battle drills with the Marine Security Guard or MSG at the U.S. Embassy in the UAE. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Carabajal)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 04:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996052
    VIRIN: 260207-N-PI910-1001
    Filename: DOD_111524024
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: BH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLOSE QUARTERS BATTLE DRILLS, by PO3 Joshua Carabajal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    InFocus Video
    NSA Bahrain
    AFN Bahrain

