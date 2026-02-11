S.A.B.R. Exercise In Focus (720p w/o graphics)

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.02.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Reese Page and Airman 1st Class Ivory Stoker

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Service members assigned to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center (LRMC) took part in the Survive, Adapt, and Battlefield Readiness (S.A.B.R.) exercise to simulate large-scale mass casualty care in combat situations on Jan. 22, 2026, at Landstuhl, Germany. Participants worked through simulated drone attacks and critical medical conditions in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 06:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996049
    VIRIN: 260203-F-UC180-8646
    Filename: DOD_111524021
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    TAGS

    MASCAL
    LRMC
    S.A.B.R.

