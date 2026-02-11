(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    21st Theater Sustainment Command Innovation Cell Portal

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.01.2026

    Video by Pfc. Kadence Connors 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Brett Hodgin with the 21st Theater Sustainment Command innovation cell council reviews the innovation portal on Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, Feb. 2, 2026. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Kadence Connors)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 04:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996048
    VIRIN: 260202-A-IR446-4404
    Filename: DOD_111524019
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    21st TSC
    innovation
    StrongerTogether
    FirstInSupport
    Innovation & Training

