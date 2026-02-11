U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Multi-Domain Command Europe process fire missions during a command post exercise and facilitate execution of a live-fire exercise for Dynamic Front 26, Feb.03- Feb. 09, 2026, in Cincu, Romania. Dynamic Front is the practical application of the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line (EFDL) and trains U.S. and NATO’s ability to coordinate lethal and non-lethal effects in a distributed battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Breanna Bradford)
This work, Dynamic Front 26: Cincu, Romania (Video News), by SPC Breanna Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
