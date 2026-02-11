(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dynamic Front 26: Cincu, Romania (Video News)

    CINCU, RO, ROMANIA

    02.11.2026

    Video by Spc. Breanna Bradford 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Multi-Domain Command Europe process fire missions during a command post exercise and facilitate execution of a live-fire exercise for Dynamic Front 26, Feb.03- Feb. 09, 2026, in Cincu, Romania. Dynamic Front is the practical application of the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line (EFDL) and trains U.S. and NATO’s ability to coordinate lethal and non-lethal effects in a distributed battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Breanna Bradford)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 06:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 996047
    VIRIN: 260211-A-AS519-1123
    Filename: DOD_111523996
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: CINCU, RO, RO

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dynamic Front 26: Cincu, Romania (Video News), by SPC Breanna Bradford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    DynamicFront
    NATO
    EFDL

