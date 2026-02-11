Dynamic Front 26: Capu Midia, Romania (Video News)

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment fire their AN/TWQ-1 Avenger Air Defense System, FIM-92 Stinger, and .50 Caliber machine gun during Dynamic Front 2026 in Capu Midia, Romania, Feb 9, 2026. Dynamic Front is the practical application of the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line (EFDL) and trains the U.S. and NATO’s ability to coordinate lethal and non-lethal effects in a distributed battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez)
Date Taken:
|02.07.2026
Date Posted:
|02.12.2026 06:39
Location:
|CAPU MIDIA, RO
