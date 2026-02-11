(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dynamic Front 26: Capu Midia, Romania (Video News)

    CAPU MIDIA, ROMANIA

    02.07.2026

    Video by Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment fire their AN/TWQ-1 Avenger Air Defense System, FIM-92 Stinger, and .50 Caliber machine gun during Dynamic Front 2026 in Capu Midia, Romania, Feb 9, 2026. Dynamic Front is the practical application of the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line (EFDL) and trains the U.S. and NATO’s ability to coordinate lethal and non-lethal effects in a distributed battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Adel Pacheco Alvarez)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 06:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 996042
    VIRIN: 260208-A-LA844-8384
    Filename: DOD_111523959
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: CAPU MIDIA, RO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dynamic Front 26: Capu Midia, Romania (Video News), by SGT Adel Pacheco Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    DynamicFront
    SwordofFreedom
    NATO
    EFDL

