    Sasebo Captain's Cup Ceremony 2026

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    02.06.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Colin Lightner 

    AFN Sasebo

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 6, 2026) – MWR Sasebo holds a Captain's Cup Ceremony at the Harbor View Club onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Feb. 6, 2026. The Armed Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Lightner)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.12.2026 01:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 996041
    VIRIN: 260206-N-OR754-1001
    Filename: DOD_111523897
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Sasebo Captain's Cup Ceremony 2026, by PO2 Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Harbor View Club
    MWR Sasebo
    CFAS
    AFN Sasebo
    Captain's Cup 2026

