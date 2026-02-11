Sasebo Captain's Cup Ceremony 2026

COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 6, 2026) – MWR Sasebo holds a Captain's Cup Ceremony at the Harbor View Club onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, Feb. 6, 2026. The Armed Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoW personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Lightner)
|02.06.2026
|02.12.2026 01:31
|Video Productions
|996041
|260206-N-OR754-1001
|DOD_111523897
|00:00:29
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|0
|0
