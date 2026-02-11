Members from the 819th Red Horse Squadron arrived at Yokota Air Base to provide an apron expansion, increasing the capacity of aircraft Yokota Air Base can have on it's flight line.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 23:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996033
|VIRIN:
|250715-F-BS430-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111523792
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Spotlight - 819th Red Horse Squadron at Yokota Air Base - B-Roll, by SSgt Marcus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.