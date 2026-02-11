(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Spotlight - 819th Red Horse Squadron at Yokota Air Base - B-Roll

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.14.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marcus Taylor 

    AFN Tokyo

    Members from the 819th Red Horse Squadron arrived at Yokota Air Base to provide an apron expansion, increasing the capacity of aircraft Yokota Air Base can have on it's flight line.

    Date Taken: 07.14.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996033
    VIRIN: 250715-F-BS430-1003
    Filename: DOD_111523792
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Spotlight - 819th Red Horse Squadron at Yokota Air Base - B-Roll, by SSgt Marcus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

