    Pacific Update - 374th Medical Group Training - No Graphics

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.19.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marcus Taylor 

    AFN Tokyo

    Members of the 374th Medical Group participated in field training on Thursday, August 21st.

    SSgt Marcus Taylor
    Reporting
    Dr. (Maj) Heather Barber
    General Surgeon, 374th SGS
    Date Taken: 08.19.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 23:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 996031
    VIRIN: 250820-F-BS430-1003
    Filename: DOD_111523767
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Update - 374th Medical Group Training - No Graphics, by SSgt Marcus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

