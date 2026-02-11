(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Zealand and Dyess fly together in Arizona

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    139th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Hercules aircraft assigned to the 40th Airlift Squadron, and a Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130J Hercules assigned to the No. 40 Squadron, conduct a training sortie while attending the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course near Fort Huachuca, Arizona, August 21, 2025. Since 1983 the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, based in St. Joseph, Missouri, has provided advanced tactical training to airlift aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Marine Corps and 17 allied nations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Maj. Brian Barnette)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 20:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996027
    VIRIN: 250821-Z-YI114-1001
    Filename: DOD_111523698
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Zealand and Dyess fly together in Arizona, by MSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video