A U.S. Air Force C-130J Hercules aircraft assigned to the 40th Airlift Squadron, and a Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130J Hercules assigned to the No. 40 Squadron, conduct a training sortie while attending the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course near Fort Huachuca, Arizona, August 21, 2025. Since 1983 the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center, based in St. Joseph, Missouri, has provided advanced tactical training to airlift aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Marine Corps and 17 allied nations. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Maj. Brian Barnette)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 20:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996027
|VIRIN:
|250821-Z-YI114-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111523698
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, New Zealand and Dyess fly together in Arizona, by MSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
