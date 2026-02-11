Unmanned Aerial System remote pilots conduct flyovers from upstream to downstream at Montgomery Locks and Dam on the Ohio River in Monaca, Pennsylvania, Aug. 27, 2025, and Jan. 8, 2026. Footage includes both lock chambers, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Trumbull-Brayman Construction Corporation buildings and construction of the concrete batch plant.
The Upper Ohio Navigation Project is part of the National Economic Development (NED) plan for improving the upper Ohio River navigation system, specifically the Emsworth, Dashields and Montgomery locks and dams. The project involves replacing the auxiliary chamber at Montgomery Locks and Dam, measuring 56 feet wide by 360 feet long, with lock chambers measuring 110 feet wide by 600 feet long. The Pittsburgh District expects the project to support more than 15,000 jobs nationally throughout the construction period.
Runtime: 8 Minutes
For more information, please visit:
https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/pittsburgh/
(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District footage by Geospatial UAV Pilots)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 20:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996026
|VIRIN:
|260203-A-GE626-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111523691
|Length:
|00:08:09
|Location:
|MONACA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Montgomery Locks and Dam Aerial Footage – USACE Pittsburgh District, by Stacey G. Wyzykowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.