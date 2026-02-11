(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Montgomery Locks and Dam Aerial Footage – USACE Pittsburgh District

    MONACA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2025

    Video by Stacey G. Wyzykowski 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    Unmanned Aerial System remote pilots conduct flyovers from upstream to downstream at Montgomery Locks and Dam on the Ohio River in Monaca, Pennsylvania, Aug. 27, 2025, and Jan. 8, 2026. Footage includes both lock chambers, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Trumbull-Brayman Construction Corporation buildings and construction of the concrete batch plant.

    The Upper Ohio Navigation Project is part of the National Economic Development (NED) plan for improving the upper Ohio River navigation system, specifically the Emsworth, Dashields and Montgomery locks and dams. The project involves replacing the auxiliary chamber at Montgomery Locks and Dam, measuring 56 feet wide by 360 feet long, with lock chambers measuring 110 feet wide by 600 feet long. The Pittsburgh District expects the project to support more than 15,000 jobs nationally throughout the construction period.

    Runtime: 8 Minutes

    For more information, please visit:
    https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/pittsburgh/

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District footage by Geospatial UAV Pilots)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 20:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996026
    VIRIN: 260203-A-GE626-1001
    Filename: DOD_111523691
    Length: 00:08:09
    Location: MONACA, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    This work, Montgomery Locks and Dam Aerial Footage – USACE Pittsburgh District, by Stacey G. Wyzykowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ohio River
    US Army Corps of Engineers
    Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)
    Pittsburgh Distirct
    Montgomery Locks and Dam
    USACE

