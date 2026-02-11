U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 465, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct night flight operations in support of a Deployment for Training at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 10, 2026. The DFT enables Marines to enhance combat readiness through aviation movement rehearsals, training, and sustainment, ensuring forces remain prepared to deploy and operate in support of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 20:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|996023
|VIRIN:
|260210-M-NG634-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111523628
|Length:
|00:03:46
|Location:
|YUMA, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, HMH-465 conduct night flight operations, by LCpl Isabella Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.