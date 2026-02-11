(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    HMH-465 conduct night flight operations

    YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2026

    Video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Thompson 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 465, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct night flight operations in support of a Deployment for Training at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 10, 2026. The DFT enables Marines to enhance combat readiness through aviation movement rehearsals, training, and sustainment, ensuring forces remain prepared to deploy and operate in support of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force.  (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Isabella Thompson)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 20:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 996023
    VIRIN: 260210-M-NG634-1001
    Filename: DOD_111523628
    Length: 00:03:46
    Location: YUMA, ARIZONA, US

    CH-53E
    deployment for training
    HMH-465
    MCAS YUMA
    training
    OPERATIONS

