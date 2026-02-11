Ground point-of-view footage captures U.S. Army paratroopers conducting an airborne operation at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The video highlights the descent and assembly of forces following parachute insertion, demonstrating the unit’s ability to rapidly deploy and establish combat power in support of operational readiness. Courtesy asset.
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 16:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995992
|VIRIN:
|251211-A-PR783-1967
|Filename:
|DOD_111523445
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Ground POV Airborne Operation 11 DEC 2025, by CPT Alvin Cade Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.