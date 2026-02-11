(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ground POV Airborne Operation 11 DEC 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.11.2025

    Video by Capt. Alvin Cade Jr 

    1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs

    Ground point-of-view footage captures U.S. Army paratroopers conducting an airborne operation at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. The video highlights the descent and assembly of forces following parachute insertion, demonstrating the unit’s ability to rapidly deploy and establish combat power in support of operational readiness. Courtesy asset.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 16:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995992
    VIRIN: 251211-A-PR783-1967
    Filename: DOD_111523445
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ground POV Airborne Operation 11 DEC 2025, by CPT Alvin Cade Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video