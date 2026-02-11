National Naval Aviation Museum Hosts Tour of Honor

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Video by Garrett Dipuma 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. – The National Naval Aviation Museum (NNAM) onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola hosted Peoples Health Services Hospice and Palliative Care's Tour of Honor Feb. 11 where retired military veterans had the opportunity to talk with newly enlisted Sailors and Marines assigned to Naval Air Technical Training Center (NATTC). (U.S. Navy video by Garrett Dipuma)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 16:42
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US

    National Naval Aviation Museum
    CNRSE
    Naval Air Technical Training Center (NATTC)
    Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola
    Veterans
    CNIC

