97th Mission Support Group Hosts Honorary Commanders 2026

The 97th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) displays their emergency response capabilities and the 97th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) displays parachute packing at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 6, 2026. The 97th CES and 97th LRS took part in a hands-on demonstration for honorary commanders to see emergency response capabilities and the technique required to process parachutes after retrieval from the drop zone.