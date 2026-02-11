The 97th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) displays their emergency response capabilities and the 97th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) displays parachute packing at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 6, 2026. The 97th CES and 97th LRS took part in a hands-on demonstration for honorary commanders to see emergency response capabilities and the technique required to process parachutes after retrieval from the drop zone.
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 16:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995989
|VIRIN:
|260209-F-PG471-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111523434
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 97th Mission Support Group Hosts Honorary Commanders 2026, by A1C Emma Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
