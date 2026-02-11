U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Daniel Gonzalez, assigned to the 718th Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Company, 23rd CBRN Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, draws the shot for a .50 caliber weapon on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 10, 2026. The U.S. Army Pacific Explosive Ordnance (EOD) Team of the Year competition brings service members from across the world together to compete and see which team is the best. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samarion Hicks)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 19:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|995988
|VIRIN:
|260211-A-JU985-3210
|Filename:
|DOD_111523426
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
This work, USARPAC EOD Day 2 Competition Lane Reel, by SGT Samarion Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
