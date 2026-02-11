USARPAC EOD Day 2 Competition Lane Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/995988" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Daniel Gonzalez, assigned to the 718th Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Company, 23rd CBRN Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, draws the shot for a .50 caliber weapon on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 10, 2026. The U.S. Army Pacific Explosive Ordnance (EOD) Team of the Year competition brings service members from across the world together to compete and see which team is the best. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samarion Hicks)