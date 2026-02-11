(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USARPAC EOD Day 2 Competition Lane Reel

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Video by Sgt. Samarion Hicks 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Daniel Gonzalez, assigned to the 718th Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Company, 23rd CBRN Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, draws the shot for a .50 caliber weapon on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 10, 2026. The U.S. Army Pacific Explosive Ordnance (EOD) Team of the Year competition brings service members from across the world together to compete and see which team is the best. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samarion Hicks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 19:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995988
    VIRIN: 260211-A-JU985-3210
    Filename: DOD_111523426
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: HAWAII, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARPAC EOD Day 2 Competition Lane Reel, by SGT Samarion Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

