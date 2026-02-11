(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    97th CES and 97th LRS Host Honorary Commanders 2026

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2026

    Video by Airman 1st Class Emma Wright 

    97th Air Mobility Wing

    The 97th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) displays their emergency response capabilities and the 97th Logistics Readiness Squadron (LRS) displays parachute packing at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 6, 2026. The 97th CES and 97th LRS took part in a hands-on demonstration for honorary commanders to see emergency response capabilities and the technique required to process parachutes after retrieval from the drop zone.

    Video ID: 995983
    VIRIN: 260209-F-PG471-1001
    Filename: DOD_111523414
    TAGS

    Honorary Commander
    97 CES
    97 LRS

