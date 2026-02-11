(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    OKNG Soldiers take part in annual Mechanic of the Year competition

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2026

    Video by Sgt. Haden Tolbert 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Guardsmen from across the Oklahoma Army National Guard gathered to compete for the title of Mechanic of the Year at the Combined Support Maintenance Shop in Norman, Oklahoma, Saturday, Feb. 7, 2025 and Feb. 10, 2026. The annual Mechanic of the Year competition brought together full-time and drill-status mechanics from across the state, competing separately in a showcase of skill and expertise.

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 16:29
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US

    Oklahoma National Guard
    OKGuard
    National Guard
    Mechanic
    26OKMOY

