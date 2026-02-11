(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Coast Guard, Samoa Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries conduct bilateral operations offshore Samoa

    SAMOA

    02.06.2026

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Oceania

    U.S. Coast Guardsmen assigned to Coast Guard Cutter William Hart (WPC 1134) conduct bilateral law enforcement boardings with a Samoa Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries officer in Samoa’s exclusive economic zone, Feb. 6-10, 2026. Exercising a bilateral maritime law enforcement agreement, officers boarded three commercial fishing vessels to ensure compliance with applicable laws and regulations. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy William Hart)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 16:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995981
    VIRIN: 250210-G-G0214-1001
    Filename: DOD_111523401
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: WS

    Samoa
    CGC William Hart
    USCG
    Samoa Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries

