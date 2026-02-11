(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CMSSF Bentivegna delivers opening remarks on quality of life

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.11.2026

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)       

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force John Bentivegna delivers opening remarks, Feb. 11, 2026, during a Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Personnel hearing regarding service member and family quality of life.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 16:27
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 995976
    Filename: DOD_111523314
    Length: 00:04:15
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSSF Bentivegna delivers opening remarks on quality of life, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force
    John Bentivegna

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video