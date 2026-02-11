On February 2, 2026, an Air and Marine Operations (AMO) Long Beach Marine Unit launched to interdict a panga-type vessel traveling up the west side of San Clemente Island, California. The AMO crew utilized two warning rounds before the panga stopped and were forced to use non-lethal force on the vessel operator. Twelve illegal aliens, including three minors, were onboard.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 15:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995971
|VIRIN:
|260202-H-FI643-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111523169
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Air and Marine Operations Crew Intercepts Human-Smuggling Attempt Near California Coastline, by Ozzy Trevino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.