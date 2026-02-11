(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air and Marine Operations Crew Intercepts Human-Smuggling Attempt Near California Coastline

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2026

    Video by Ozzy Trevino 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    On February 2, 2026, an Air and Marine Operations (AMO) Long Beach Marine Unit launched to interdict a panga-type vessel traveling up the west side of San Clemente Island, California. The AMO crew utilized two warning rounds before the panga stopped and were forced to use non-lethal force on the vessel operator. Twelve illegal aliens, including three minors, were onboard.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 15:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995971
    VIRIN: 260202-H-FI643-1001
    Filename: DOD_111523169
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air and Marine Operations Crew Intercepts Human-Smuggling Attempt Near California Coastline, by Ozzy Trevino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    border security
    cbp
    human smuggling/trafficking.
    Air and Marine Operations Marine Interdiction

