B-ROLL: Coast Guard launches new asset on the Rio Grande

U.S. Coast Guard members of Coast Guard Forces Rio Grande (CG-FRG) test a new asset known as a rock boat for the first time on the Rio Grande River near Mcallen, Texas, Nov. 3, 2025. This asset is utilized by members of CG-FRG in support of Operation River Wall, a multi-agency mission aimed at targeting and deterring illegal immigration along the Rio Grande River. (U.S. Coast Guard video compiled by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cheyenne Basurto)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 15:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|995970
|VIRIN:
|251103-G-GN994-6233
|Filename:
|DOD_111523158
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|MCALLEN, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
