    B-ROLL: Coast Guard launches new asset on the Rio Grande

    MCALLEN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cheyenne Basurto 

    U.S. Coast Guard Heartland       

    U.S. Coast Guard members of Coast Guard Forces Rio Grande (CG-FRG) test a new asset known as a rock boat for the first time on the Rio Grande River near Mcallen, Texas, Nov. 3, 2025. This asset is utilized by members of CG-FRG in support of Operation River Wall, a multi-agency mission aimed at targeting and deterring illegal immigration along the Rio Grande River. (U.S. Coast Guard video compiled by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cheyenne Basurto)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 15:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995970
    VIRIN: 251103-G-GN994-6233
    Filename: DOD_111523158
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: MCALLEN, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Coast Guard Forces Rio Grande

