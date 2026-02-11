(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    B-ROLL: Coast Guard launches new asset on the Rio Grande

    MCALLEN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cheyenne Basurto 

    U.S. Coast Guard Heartland       

    U.S. Coast Guard members of Forces Rio Grande test a new small boat asset for the first time in support of Operation River Wall on the Rio Grande River along the Southern Border near Mcallen, Texas, Nov. 3, 2025. The Rock boat is ideal for conditions on the Rio Grande due to its low draft and ease of maneuverability. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cheyenne Basurto)

    Date Taken: 11.03.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 15:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995968
    VIRIN: 251103-G-GN994-1001
    Filename: DOD_111523154
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: MCALLEN, TEXAS, US

    Rio Grande Valley
    rio grande river
    Southern Border
    USCG
    Operation River Wall

