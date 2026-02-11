B-ROLL: Coast Guard launches new asset on the Rio Grande

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/995968" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard members of Forces Rio Grande test a new small boat asset for the first time in support of Operation River Wall on the Rio Grande River along the Southern Border near Mcallen, Texas, Nov. 3, 2025. The Rock boat is ideal for conditions on the Rio Grande due to its low draft and ease of maneuverability. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cheyenne Basurto)