Fire Mission Processing during Dynamic Front

Soldiers participating in Dynamic Front walk through the process of sending fire missions from the highest headquarters on down to the gun line. Dynamic Front is Europe's largest artillery live-fire exercise, with members from 23 countries participating at four different locations across the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 15:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|995967
|VIRIN:
|260211-A-PC120-1954
|Filename:
|DOD_111523153
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|RO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
