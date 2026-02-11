(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fire Mission Processing during Dynamic Front

    ROMANIA

    02.10.2026

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class John Healy 

    Multi-Domain Command – Europe

    Soldiers participating in Dynamic Front walk through the process of sending fire missions from the highest headquarters on down to the gun line. Dynamic Front is Europe's largest artillery live-fire exercise, with members from 23 countries participating at four different locations across the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 15:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 995967
    VIRIN: 260211-A-PC120-1954
    Filename: DOD_111523153
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: RO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire Mission Processing during Dynamic Front, by SFC John Healy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fires
    Fire mission
    StrongerTogether
    DynamicFront
    artillery
    EFDL

