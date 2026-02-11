Fire Mission Processing during Dynamic Front

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/995967" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers participating in Dynamic Front walk through the process of sending fire missions from the highest headquarters on down to the gun line. Dynamic Front is Europe's largest artillery live-fire exercise, with members from 23 countries participating at four different locations across the Eastern Flank Deterrence Line.