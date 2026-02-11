(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard crews practice operating new mission assets

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    11.05.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad 

    U.S. Coast Guard Heartland       

    U.S. Coast Guard members from multiple units train together on the Rio Grande near McAllen, Texas, Nov. 5, 2025, familiarizing themselves with new boats and equipment. The joint training improves coordination and readiness for river patrol and law enforcement operations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 15:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 995966
    VIRIN: 251103-G-XR638-2451
    Filename: DOD_111523150
    Length: 00:04:23
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video