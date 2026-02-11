Coast Guard crews practice operating new mission assets

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Coast Guard members from multiple units train together on the Rio Grande near McAllen, Texas, Nov. 5, 2025, familiarizing themselves with new boats and equipment. The joint training improves coordination and readiness for river patrol and law enforcement operations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Perry Shirzad)